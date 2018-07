Marilyn E. McKern, 90, Waite Park

July 6, 1928 – July 15, 2018

Graveside Services will be Friday, July 20, 2018 at 11:00 AM at North Star Cemetery, St. Cloud, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Marilyn was born July 6, 1928 in Decorah, IA to Albert E. and Olga C. (Christenson) Grosz. She married Lester G. Foley on August 12, 1956 at the First Presbyterian Church, St. Cloud, MN. They later divorced. Marilyn married Lynn McKern on January 20, 1974. He died on May 21, 1980. On January 4, 1991 Marilyn married Edmund Stern. He died on December 7, 2004. Marilyn was employed by Donaldson Department Store and had a home baking business.