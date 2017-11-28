Marie M. Geisenhof, 76, Long Prairie

December 4, 1940 - November 22, 2017

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 am, Saturday, December 2, 2017 at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, Long Prairie, for Marie M. Geisenhof, age 76, of Long Prairie who passed away on Wednesday at CentraCare Health Systems-Long Prairie. Fr. Omar Guanchez will officiate and burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Long Prairie. Family and friends may call from 4-8 pm, Friday and after 8 am Saturday at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home-Stein Chapel, Long Prairie. St. Mary’s Catholic Women will pray the rosary at 4 pm with parish prayers at 7 pm on Friday at the funeral home.

Marie Mildred Geisenhof was born December 4, 1940 in Bruce Township, Todd County, Minnesota, the daughter of Charles and Edna (Koester) Geisenhof. She attended school at District #31 for eight years and high school for one year. She then helped her parents on the farm until she was 18. Marie started working at Dahlman’s Café in Long Prairie, at the young age of 18, waitressing and later became the cook and manager. On October 1, 1970, Marie purchased the café after working there 13 years and renamed it Marie’s Café, a very busy restaurant. On September 4, 1979, Marie sold the café to the Sieve brothers and retired at age 38.

After retirement, she spent much of her time helping family and friends; and from 1994 until 1999 worked at the Little Falls Greenhouse part time. Marie also cooked at Valley View Assisted Living for a short period of time. Marie enjoyed traveling during her retirement years, going out west and to several places in Europe with friends.

Marie was a member of St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church, where she cooked many meals and big dinners. She enjoyed doing wood craft, playing cards, square dancing, as well as ballroom dancing. Marie did a lot of snowmobiling, four-wheeling, summer fishing and ice fishing, and horseback riding at the ranch. She also had a large vegetable garden and did lots of canning. Marie enjoyed her flowers and enjoyed sharing her love of flowers with everyone. Every summer she would fill her yard with beautiful flowers, converting her yard into a flower wonderland. After all of her labor, she would host an open house and engage in conversation serving coffee and cookies with family, friends, and strangers. Marie’s greatest joy was when family and friends would come over to her house for meals and conversation.

Marie is survived by her brothers, Lloyd (Jackie) Geisenhof, Little Falls, and Ed (Gloria) Geisenhof, Long Prairie; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, Joe and Steven, and sisters, Jeanette Perish and Annabelle Tesch, and special friend, Tom Buhl.