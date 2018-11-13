Marie H. Olson, 86, Big Lake

February 16, 1932 - November 11, 2018

Prayer services will be 4PM on Sunday, November 18, 2018 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Big Lake for Marie Olson who died Sunday at the Lake Ridge Care Center in Buffalo. Visitation will be from 2-5PM Sunday at the funeral home in Big Lake.

Marie was born February 16, 1932 in Wheaton to Edward & Mary (McElwain) Abraham. She grew up and attended school in Wheaton. She moved to the Twin Cities and there she met Arthur T. Olson. They were married on June 15, 1956. Marie worked at the Potatoes farms in the Big Lake area and she sold AVON cosmetics for over 35 years. She most recently worked at K-Mart from the time they opened until her stroke in 2009. She is a member of Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church in Big Lake. Marie enjoyed spending time gardening and she always had a huge garden. She was one who had a wise crack for someone or liked harassing other coworkers.

Survivors include her daughters, Sandy Creswell , Brenda Olson, Denise Olson, caretaker and confidante, grandchildren, Colton (Jessi) Walborg, Tashia Creswell, Brian Foster, great grandchildren, Amber, Jenaya, Garett, and Amelia. She is also survived by stepsons, Ted and Carl Lannan and her brothers, David and Jim Abraham.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Art in 2014, sisters, Margaret Sax, Doris Johnson, brother, Vince Abraham and granddaughter, Kayla Foster.