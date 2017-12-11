Marie B. Ruhland, 92, Eden Valley

January 25, 1925 - December 8, 2017

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10AM on Tuesday, December 12, 2017 at Assumption Catholic Church in Eden Valley for Marie B. Ruhland, age 92, who passed away Friday at Assumption Home in Cold Spring. Rev. Aaron Nett will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8PM Monday and after 8:30 AM on Tuesday at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, Eden Valley. Parish prayers will be prayed at 4PM TODAY at the funeral Home.

Marie was born January 25, 1925 in Eden Valley to Math & Katherine (Thielen) Schutz. She married Aloys Ruhland on June 6, 1950 at Assumption Catholic Church in Eden Valley. Marie lived in the Eden Valley area all of her life. She was a homemaker and also worked as the Food Service Manager at Eden Valley Schools. She was a member of Assumption Catholic Church, Assumption Christian Women and Eden Valley American Legion Post #381 Auxiliary. Marie walked strongly in her faith. She enjoyed sewing clothing for her children and bridal gowns. Marie also enjoyed gardening, often using her flowers to create meaningful corsages for special occasions. She was organized, intelligent, fun to be around, energetic, and simply a great mom, grandma, and great grandma. Marie will be dearly missed by all who knew her.