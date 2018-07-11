Marie A. Hogrefe, 81, Clearwater

May 17, 1937 - July 10, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11AM on Saturday, July 14, 2018 at St. Luke’s Catholic Church, Clearwater for Marie A. Hogrefe, age 81 of Clearwater who died Monday at St. Benedict’s Senior Community in St. Cloud. Rev. Dennis Backer will officiate and burial will be in St. Mary Help of Christians Cemetery in St. Augusta. Family and friends may call from 4-8PM on Friday, July 13, 2018 at Luke’s Catholic Church in Clearwater and also one hour prior to the services on Saturday. St. Luke’s parish prayers will be at 7PM Friday evening at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Marie was born May 17, 1937 in St. Cloud to Cyril and Theresa (Beumer) Wittrock. She married Leo Hogrefe on June 30, 1958 at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, St. Augusta. After Leo passed away in 1978, Marie raised her five children while also working at Vision Ease in St. Cloud until retiring. Marie enjoyed vacationing, dining out and she was a social butterfly who enjoyed her spending time with friends. Family functions were most important to her, she especially valued spending time with family. Marie was very kind and witty person even up to the end. She will be missed dearly by all who knew her.

Marie is survived by her children, Karen (Bill) Boldt of St. Cloud, Roger (Sue) of Forest Lake, Ray (Tracie) of Clearwater, Rollie (Deanna) of Sauk Rapids and Deanna Hogrefe of St. Cloud; 11 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Jim (Mary Wittrock of Clearwater, Tom (Laura) Wittrock of South Haven, Florence Schreifels of St. Joseph, Joyce (Al) Dougherty of Foley, Clara (Rich) Salzbrun of South Haven, Jerome (Vicki) Wittrock of Clearwater, Karl (Judy) Wittrock of Clearwater, Ruthie Donabauer of Fargo, ND, Kevin (Chris) Wittrock of Clearwater and Yvonne (Bob) Forster of Albany.