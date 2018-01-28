Marian L. Saldana, 86, Rice

March 11, 1931 - January 26, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 30, 2018 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Rice for Marian L. Saldana, age 86, of Rice who was called home Friday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Timothy Wenzel will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. Monday at Willliams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services on Tuesday at the church in Rice. Christian Mothers will pray at 5:00 p.m. followed by parish prayers at 7:00 p.m. Monday at the funeral home in Sauk Rapids.

Marian was born March 11, 1931 in Sauk Rapids to Harold & Kathryn (Schaefer) Damm. She married Thomas Saldana on April 24, 1948 at Immaculate Conception Church in Rice. Marian was a homemaker and lived in Rice most all her life. She worked as a waitress and bartender at Sebasky’s Bar and also worked at Jack Frost. Marian was a member of Immaculate Conception Church where she was involved with Christian Mothers. Marian loved unconditionally, had a deeply-held faith, and was selflessly generous. She enjoyed reading the news, getting her hair done, and fussing over her grandkids and great-grandkids. Chocolate-covered cherries and polka music always brought a smile to her face. Marian always made sure everyone had enough to eat. Potato salad and baked beans were among her most famous dishes. The pickles she made every summer from fresh garden cucumbers were a hot commodity. Marian gave all of herself to her family. She rejoiced in their successes and loved them without judgement. She will be remembered fondly and greatly missed.

Survivors include her children, Jan (Jerry) Solarz of Rice, Tom, Jr. of Alexandria, VA, Sharon (David) Truchinski of Coon Rapids, Joel of Rice, Jodi (Jerry) Heinen of Sauk Rapids; grandchildren, Leah (Matt) Meyer, James (Nicole) Solarz, Jordan (Amanda) Rajkowski, Jill (Shawn) Ward, Jennifer (Joe) Ojanen, Dr. Justa Heinen-Kay (Dr. Adam Kay) , Tyler Truchinski, Jeffrey Solarz, Trisha Truchinski, Jonah Heinen; great grandchildren, Abigail, Noah, Daniel, Emmett, Zachary, Haley, Matilda, Jack, Levi, Ozzy and Alvaro; sisters, Eileen Saldana and Joyce Saldana both of Rice. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Thomas on October 13, 2012; son, Jimmy in 1979; daughter, JoAnne Rajkowski in 1990; grandson, Jared Rajkowski; brother, George Damm; sisters, Beatrice Haugen and Harriet Malikowski.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.

A special thank you to Dr. Sharon Ruggiero and Stacy Peterlin, CNP; Heather and Paula from Arise Homecare; Melissa on Oncology, Brenda and Kyle on ICU and the entire Emergency Room Team at the St. Cloud Hospital for all the wonderful care given to Marian.