Margery A. Christensen, 87, Princeton

March 23, 1931 - June 14, 2018

Funeral Services will be on Tuesday, June 19, 2018, at 1:00 PM at the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, Princeton, MN, for Margery A. Christensen, age 87, who passed away peacefully surrounded by family on June 14, 2018, at the Elim Home in Princeton. Pastor Kari Pancoast will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services at the funeral home on Tuesday from 12:00 – 1:00 PM. Burial will take place in Oak Knoll Cemetery immediately following services.

Margery Ann Hall was born on March 23, 1931, in Albert Lea, MN, to Arthur and Clara (Engelsrud) Hall. She was married to Delmar Christensen on January 1, 1950, in Albert Lea. She spent most of her career as a bookkeeper for her husband, as well as working in sales. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Princeton, as well as a VFW Auxiliary 806 member, and a Legion Belle. In her later years she enjoyed sewing adult bibs for all of her friends at the Elim Home, baking pies and brownies, and also giving love to her cats, Bailey and Katie. Margery was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and will be dearly missed.