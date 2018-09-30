Margaret T. Hagemeier, 88, Richmond

September 25, 1930 - September 29, 2018

wennerMass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, October 3, 2018 at St. Catherine’s Oratory in Farming, MN for Margaret T. Hagemeier, age 88, who died Saturday at Mother of Mercy in Albany. Burial will be in the St. Catherine’s Cemetery.

Relatives and friends may call from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Tuesday at the Wenner Funeral Home, 151 Oakwood Ave. SE, Richmond, MN. Visitation will continue Wednesday morning one hour prior to the service at St. Catherine’s.

Margaret was born on September 25, 1930 in Lake Henry, MN to Joseph and Mary (Kortenbush) Wuertz. She married Gilbert H. Hagemeier on October 22, 1951 in Lake Henry. Margaret and Gilbert farmed west of Farming all their lives. She enjoyed trips to the casino, playing cards, baking and caring for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband, Gilbert; children, Ron (Deb), Ruth (Paul) Roufs, Tim (Barb), Joyce (Vern) Dingmann, Terry (Sandy), Jesse (Lucy); siblings, Isabel Spanier, Wilbert Wuertz, Roman Wuertz; grandchildren, Peter, Katie, Brad, Lisa, Joey, Max, Brianna, Cole; step-grandchildren, Todd, Tim; great-grandchildren, Kaitlyn, Macyn, Reed, Makara and Amoni.

She was preceded in death by siblings, Alma Wenker, Rose Chladek, Hilda Bertram, Adella Spanier, Helen Garding, Tony Wuertz, Ralph Wuertz and Norbert Wuertz.