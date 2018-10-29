Margaret “Peg” Ann Moen, 92, Sauk Rapids

April 7, 1926 - October 27, 2018

Memorial Services will be held at 10:30 AM at Good Shepherd Lutheran Chapel on Thursday, November 1, 2018 for Margaret “Peg” A. Moen who passed away on Saturday, October 27, 2018. Pastor Denise Hanson will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to services on Thursday and burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Margaret “Peg” A. Moen was born on April 7, 1926 to Edward and Frances (Sykes) Hanson in Grand Forks, ND. She graduated from Central High School in 1944. Peg married Donald “Don” Moen on June 28, 1947 at United Lutheran Church in Grand Forks, ND. They lived in many places throughout their life and settled in the St. Cloud area in 1973. Peg was a homemaker for most of her life and was a very caring and sociable woman. She enjoyed volunteering at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Home and at the Whitney Center. Peg loved crossword puzzles, activities at Good Shepherd, reading, knitting, collecting cardinals, and most importantly, being with her family and friends.

Peg is survived by her children, Pam (George) Plautz of St. Cloud, JoLynn Hill of Duluth, and Scott (Chris) Moen of Duluth; seven grandchildren, and 10 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Don in 1996; son, Roger in 2016; and brother Earl Hanson in 1978.

Special thanks to Good Shepherd Memory Cottage, Good Shepherd Ace Unit, and St. Croix Hospice for their exceptional care and compassion.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Alzheimer’s Association, 600 25th Ave., St. Cloud, MN 56301.