Margaret “Joy” E. Dirks, 83, Sauk Rapids

August 17, 1933 - July 10, 2017



A Celebration of Life will be 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, July 13, 2017 at Salem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud for Margaret “Joy” E. Dirks, 83 of Sauk Rapids who passed away peacefully at her home on Monday evening. Rev. Marlene Elmstrom will officiate and burial will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis. Friends and relatives may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday (TODAY) at Salem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud and also one hour prior to services at the church on Thursday. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Margaret was born on August 17, 1933 in Renville to Frederick Gustav and Regina Marie (Loock) Kramin. She was married to Albert Joseph Dirks on August 6, 1955. Margaret was an awesome homemaker for most of her life and also worked as a seamstress, including teaching others how to sew. She was a member of Salem Lutheran Church in St. Cloud and was very involved in her church community. Margaret had a very strong faith and enjoyed bible study. Her grandchildren and great grandchildren gave her the greatest joy in her life and her family was everything to her.

Survivors include her daughters and sons, Peggy (Kenny) Feia, Dale (Linda) Dirks and Bonnie (Donald) Gottwalt all of Rice, Gina (Curt) Abfalter of Williston, ND and Jon (Mindy) Dirks of Hudson, WI; brother, Howard Kramin of Herndon, VA; 12 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Albert in 1991; brother, William Kramin and sister, Corrine Butenhoff.