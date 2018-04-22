Margaret E. “Meg” Herian, 79, St. Cloud

April 12, 1939 - April 20, 2018

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, April 24, 2018 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Margaret E. “Meg” Herian, age 79, of St. Cloud. Meg passed away April 20, 2018 at Sterling Park Health Center in Waite Park. A Prayer Service will be lead by Pastor Tim Lambert of Joy Christian Center at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. Entombment will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls at a later date.

Meg was born April 12, 1939 in Madison, MN to Anton and Dorothy (Schlicht) Nathe. She married Francis “Butch” Herian on September 16, 1961. She devoted her life to her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her greatest mission in life was to share the love of Jesus Christ to her family and all whom she came in contact with.

And may you have the power to understand, as all God’s people should, how wide, how long, how high, and how deep his love is. May you experience the love of Christ, though it is too great to understand fully. Then you will be made complete with all the fullness of life and power that come from God. Ephesians 3:18,19

Meg is survived by her children Jim (Jane) of Moorhead, Tom (Yvette) of St. Michael, Karen (Randy) Piechowski of Sauk Rapids and Tim (Beth) of Sartell, grandchildren Andrew (Amy) Herian, Taylor (Bryce) Jorgenson, Corey Herian, Mitchel Herian, Jessica, Caleb, Grace and Lily Piechowski, Riley, Nolan and Stella Herian, great grandchildren Carson and Cameron Herian, Kylah Herian, and Harper Jorgenson, siblings Doris Juntilla, Ann Peterson, Roger Nathe, Millie Nathe, Carol Schendzielos, and Anthony (Roberta) Nathe and sister-in-law Mary Nathe.

Preceding her in death were her parents, husband Butch (May 5, 2016), infant sons Francis and Jeffery, and brothers Albin, Robert and Donald Nathe.