Margaret E. Heydman, 97, St. Cloud

February 16, 1920 - November 13, 2017

Memorial services celebrating the life of Margaret E. Heydman will be on Saturday, November 18, 2017 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Paul’s Catholic Church. Visitation will be one hour before at the Church. Father Greg Lieser will officiate with Father LeRoy Scheierl. Inurnment will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls. Margaret, age 97, died Monday, November 13 at home with family at her side.

Margaret was born on February 16, 1920 in Isle, Minnesota to Leo and Henrietta (Lipetzky) Matter. She was a graduate of Cathedral High School and a 1944 graduate of St. Cloud Teacher’s College (St. Cloud State). Margaret married Albertus Heydman on June 24, 1946 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud. Margaret was a homemaker, teacher, musician, writer and loved painting with watercolors. She was one of the founding members of the Central Minnesota Watercolorists Group. She was a member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church and Christian Women, the Crosier Apostolate, and St. Cecelia’s Mission Group. Faith was the foundation of her love for life and family.

Margaret is survived by her loving husband of 71 years, Al of St. Cloud; children, Mary (Philip) Dullinger, Bob (Jeanette Brooks), Joan McAlister all of St. Cloud, and Elisabeth (Josef) Paul of Fairbanks, Alaska; grandchildren Jeremy (Paula) Heydman, Eric (Sunny) Heydman, Risha Rose and Sarah (Scott) Diebold. She was also blessed with seven great grandchildren; Colin, Ryan, Jaxxon, Lauren, Kendall, Cody and Taylor.

Margaret was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Alice Spurrier, and Sister Luke “Helen” Matter, OSF; and brothers John Matter and most recently by Father Robert (Bob) Matter, OCSO on November 10, 2017.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.