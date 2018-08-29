Margaret Dorothy Wolke, 93, St. Cloud

April 11, 1925 - August 29, 2018

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12:30, on Wednesday, September 5, 2018 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud, MN for Margaret Dorothy Wolke age 93 of St. Cloud. She died on Wednesday, August 29, 2018 at the St. Cloud Hospital. The Reverend Gerald Dalseth will be the celebrant. Entombment of her cremated remains will be at the Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery in Little Falls, MN on Thursday, September 6, 2018 at 10:00 A.M.

Visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 P.M. on Tuesday, September 4, 2018 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to the funeral at church on Wednesday morning. Parish prayers will be at 5:30 P.M. on Tuesday at Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Margaret was born on April 11, 1925, the daughter of Joseph and Agnes (Gamroth) Sakry in St. Cloud, MN. She attended school in St. Cloud, graduating from Tech High School in 1943. She moved to Minneapolis where she lived and worked during World War II. After the war, she was united in marriage to Roman Wolke on October 15, 1945 in San Diego, CA. They lived there for one year before moving back to St. Cloud. They were blessed with eight children.

She enjoyed bowling, playing cards, dancing, golfing and while visiting having a good glass of wine. She was very active in St. Paul’s Parish where she was a charter member and also sang in the choir for many years. She also enjoyed 25 years of winter in Arizona with her husband Roman. Most importantly she enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, and extended family.

Margaret was also a member of Eagles Aerie #622, St. Cloud V.F.W. Granite Post #428 Auxiliary, and Waite Park American Legion Silver Star Post #428 Auxiliary.

She is survived by; her children, Mary Jo (Hollis) Hinnenkamp, Thomas (Mary) Wolke, Susan (Jim) Tomczik, Patricia Hoff, Michael (Brenda)Wolke, Carrie (Don) Schirmers, and Robert (Donna McCurdy) Wolke, daughter-in-law Anne Wolke; 21 grandchildren; and 31 great grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

In addition to her parents and husband Roman in 2010, she was preceded in death by son William in 2015, son-in-law John Hoff in 2014, and six brothers and sisters, Sylvester, Alfred, Cyril, and Norbert Sakry, Loretta Huberty, and Bernice Simpson.