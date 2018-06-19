Margaret A. “Margo” Ruhland, 69, Sauk Rapids

November 24, 1948 - June 17, 2018

Memorial services celebrating the life of Margaret A. “Margo” Ruhland, 69, of Sauk Rapids will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 22, 2018 at Good Shepherd Community Chapel in Sauk Rapids. Margo passed away unexpectedly at her apartment on Sunday, June 17, 2018. Burial will be in St. Anthony’s Parish Cemetery, Watkins.

Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Friday at the Good Shepherd Community Chapel. Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Margo was born on November 24, 1948 in St. Cloud to Lawrence and Harriet (Ahles) Ruhland. She graduated from St. Boniface High School in Cold Spring in 1966. Margo was employed by Fingerhut for 13 ½ years and Bankers Systems until her retirement in 2010. Margo lived in the St. Cloud area all of her life and moved to Shepherd Oaks Assisted Living, Sauk Rapids in 2013.

She is survived by her siblings, Evie Ashfeld of Woodbury, Addie (Chuck) Olmschenk of St. Cloud, Liz (Don) Theis of Ramsey, Ceal (Jerome) Garding of Pearl Lake, Jane (Lon) Christianson of Bemidji, Paul (Jackie) of Minnetonka, Mary (Paul) Eggert of Oakdale, Clem (Irene) of Sartell; special niece, Ashley Olmschenk; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Andrew and his wife, Lois; and brother-in-law, Dave Ashfeld.