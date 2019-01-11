Mardi Gras Fundraiser is Catholic Charities Biggest Event

ST. CLOUD -- Catholic Charities' biggest fundraiser of the year is just a couple weeks away. Their annual "Mardi Gras" is Saturday, January 26th at the River's Edge Convention Center in downtown St. Cloud.

Spokeswoman Bobbie Mattisson says they have a big goal again.

We have a fund-a-need goal and an overall goal and we really try to get close to that $400,000 to $500,000 goal for all of the event.

Mattisson says ticket sales have been strong, but you still have a chance to get yours.

Last year we got to about 710, this year we're already at about 680, so we're telling people to buy your tickets because our max is 800.

All of the money raised from the Mardi Gras event will go towards Catholic Charities' food shelf and transitional housing programs.