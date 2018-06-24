Marcille “Marcy” E. Patten, 85, Princeton

June 17, 1933 - June 23, 2018

Funeral Services will be held at 11 AM on Friday, June 29, 2018, at Freshwaters United Methodist Church, Princeton, MN, for Marcy Patten who passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 23, 2018, in Princeton. Friends and family may call on Thursday, June 28 from 5-8 PM at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Princeton, and also one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday. Burial will follow the service at Oak Knoll Cemetery, Princeton.

Marcille Elaine Johnson was born June 17, 1933, in Milaca, MN. She was the oldest of five daughters of William and Sophie (Larsen) Johnson. Marcy grew up on a farm north of Milaca and graduated from Milaca High School in 1951.

Marcy met the love of her life, Wayne Patten, at a dance at the Milaca Armory. They were married on September 29, 1956, and enjoyed 61 years together. They farmed north of Princeton and raised their three children there.

She enjoyed working for several employers including Milaca High School, Federated Coop, and Park Alignment in addition to managing the farm records. Marcy was a meticulous record keeper and secretary. She was a member of the Methodist Church and was a member of their Joy Circle. She passionately enjoyed being a church greeter where she readily exchanged hugs instead of handshakes. She loved her church family and her deep faith was her solid foundation her entire life.

Marcy loved to cook and bake. She was particularly well known for her cookies, especially chocolate chip and monster cookies. Family and friends enjoyed the dozens of cookies she made each week for the sheer pleasure of giving them away. Her holiday gatherings typically fed around 50 people. Her hospitality was second to none. She had an infectious smile and a wink with a twinkle usually came with it. She and Wayne enjoyed playing cards with their friends and they would glide in perfect unison when they would dance to old time music. Marcy loved ice cream and loved to serve it to everyone who came to visit. But most of all, her family was her life. She leaves an indelible mark and impression on all the lives she touched.

Marcy is survived by her beloved husband, Wayne; daughters, Sandra (Bradley) Burklund of Starbuck, MN, Susan (Kenny) Kettelhodt of Zimmerman; eight grandchildren, Andrew, Chelsey, Kyle, Alex, Ben, Sophie, Ricky, Cassie; three great-grandchildren, Jordyn, Londyn, Leo; sisters, Lorraine (Bud) Wessman of Fargo, ND, Dorothy (Ed) Hanenburg of Milaca, and Linda (Jere) Day of Milaca; sister-in-law, Mary Patten of Milaca; and many nieces, nephews, other family, and friends. Marcy was preceded in death by her parents; son, Larry in 1999; and her sister, Violet Rensenbrink.