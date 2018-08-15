Marcella Stegura, 95, Avon

January 20, 1923 - August 15, 2018

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10AM on Saturday, August 18, 2018 at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Avon for Marcella Stegura, age 95 of Avon who passed away at home on Wednesday surrounded by her family. Rev. Cyril Gorman will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Family and friends may call one hour prior to services on Saturday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Avon.

Marcella was born on January 20, 1923 in Avon to John and Katherine (Kociemba) Jonas. She met the love of her life, Walter Stegura at the age of 15. They married on August 16, 1941 and had 68 wonderful years together. She was a member of St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Avon and St. Benedict’s Christian Mothers. Marcella was known for her raspberry red ribbon pies and her precise noodle making. She also enjoyed making bookmarkers which she shared with others. Marcella was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker who was dedicated to her sons up to her final days.

Marcella is survived by her children, Roger of Avon, John (Kim Clark) of Avon and Maxine and son-in-law, Robert Prom of St. Joseph; grandchildren, Angela (Adam) Koshiol and Sheldon Prom (Heather Lundgren); sister, Mary Thompson of Dana Point, CA and brother, Peter Jonas of Albany.

Marcella was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Walter on December 31, 2006; brothers, Stephen and Archie Jonas; and sisters, Rose Smith and Angeline Abeln.

As Marcella would say “it is what it is”.