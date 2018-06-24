Marcella Pintok, 91, St. Cloud

June 28, 1926 - June 22, 2018

Funeral services will be at St. Peter’s Catholic Church on Wednesday June 27, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. in St. Cloud, MN for Marcella Pintok, age 91. She passed holding the hand of her husband of 69 years and was surrounded by her daughters, her four angels, on Friday, June 22, 2018. The Reverend Roger Botz will be the celebrant. Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 26 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud and one hour prior to the services on Wednesday morning. Parish prayers will be 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Daniel Funeral Home.

Marcella was born on June 28, 1926 in Bowlus, MN to Robert and Rose (Trutwin) Czech, the sixth of eleven children. She married Emil Pintok on June 1, 1949. The couple owned a family farm in Opole, MN where they raised their four daughters and worked alongside one another for nearly forty years. Marcella enjoyed maintaining records for the farm and was proud to share this endeavor with her husband. They moved to St. Cloud in 1988 where she maintained the books for Emil’s saw sharpening business.

Marcella is remembered for her devout faith. She prayed the Rosary daily and personified the love of the Sacred Heart of Jesus and the Virgin Mary. Family and friends were drawn to Marcella and Emil’s infectious relationship and their house was always abounding with love and visitors from near and far. Marcella was a very talented baker and routinely made coffee cake and cookies for her visitors. She also enjoyed frequent casino trips and knitting.

Marcella brought so much sunshine to her family. She is survived by her husband Emil, children Barbara Pintok-Bue (Mike) of Rochester, Kathy Krebs (John) of Albany, Betty Loehlein (Steve) of St. Cloud and Renee Burt (Charlie) of Coon Rapids; granddaughters Jacqueline Loehlein, Molly Krebs, Bethany Burt, Jessica (Bue) Fallon (Patrick), Sarah Krebs, Angela Burt and Heather Burt; siblings Peter Czech and Delores Sousa, and in-laws Raymond and Bernie Pintok, Marcie (Pintok) and Charlie Cichon, Bernice Czech and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her sisters Bernice Surma, Marie Pollock, Gertie Bursey, Clara Zupko, Alma Sobiech and her brothers Elmer, Ambrose and Albert Czech.