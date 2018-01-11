Marce “Granny” Moore, 92, Becker

January 7, 1926 - January 10, 2018

A Celebration of Life will be at a later date at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker for Marce “Granny” Moore, age 92, who passed away Wednesday at Monticello Care Center in Monticello. Marce was born Jan. 7, 1926 in Minneapolis to Benjamin & Zella (Kirby) Trinkle. She married the love of her life Horace Lindsey Moore. She worked as an inspector for Twin City Die Casting for over 20 years. Marce enjoyed reading, making Christmas bulbs, and solving puzzles.

Survivors include her children, Janice Klatt of Sarasota, FL, Jerry (Betty) Moore of Becker, Jim (Kathy) Moore of Clear Lake and Jon (Susan) Moore of Mesa, AZ; twin brother, Jerry (Fran) Trinkle of Pine City; 10 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Horace; sisters, Altivine and Mickey; and brother, Wayne Trinkle.