Marcaylin F. Edelbrock, 4, Sartell

December 23, 2013 - May 17, 2018

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 25, 2018 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Marcaylin F. Edelbrock, age 4, of Sartell who passed away unexpectedly at her home on Thursday, May 17, 2018. Rev. Gerald Dalseth will officiate and burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Sauk Rapids on Friday. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home and one hour prior to the services on Friday at the funeral home.

Marcaylin was born December 23, 2013 to Craig and Fawn (Smith) Edelbrock in St. Cloud. She was born with a rare syndrome called Cornelia de Lange Syndrome (CdLS) and was later diagnosed with Epilepsy. Caylin was a very positive little girl even when struggling with seizures. Caylin was a very happy student at Hillside Preschool in Sauk Rapids. She participated in speech, physical and occupational therapy at SPOT Rehab and truly enjoyed the time she spent with her therapists. Caylin had a love for horses and took therapy horse back riding lessons. She enjoyed playing with babies and baby dolls, playing doctor and liked the colors purple and pink. Caylin and her big sis were best friends and loved playing together. She always had a big smile and a hug for anyone and made friends wherever she went. Caylin will be missed for her sensitivity, ability to care for others and her genuine kindness.