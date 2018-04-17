Management: Herberger’s to Close in Downtown St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- A major retailer in downtown St. Cloud is expected to close its doors.

Management at the St. Cloud Herberger's location confirmed to WJON News that the location will be closing. A timeline for the closure has yet to be released.

Reports released Tuesday by Reuters, have claimed that Bon-Ton Stores Inc., the parent company of Herberger's, is going through a liquidation and will be closing all of its store locations.

WJON has calls into Bon-Ton's to confirm the reports, those calls have gone unanswered.