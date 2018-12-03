Man, Woman Hurt in Crash Near Buffalo

BUFFALO -- Two people were hurt in a collision on Highway 25 near Buffalo. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Both vehicles were headed southbound on the Highway when the first vehicle stopped at 44th Street Northeast and was struck from behind by the second vehicle.

The first vehicle was driven by 39-year-old Nicholas Kolasa of Buffalo. He suffered non-life threatening injuries and was not taken to a hospital.

The second vehicle was driven by 81-year-old Colleen Johnson of Monticello. She was taken to North Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.