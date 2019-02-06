Man Waives Hearing in Wisconsin Girl Abduction

BARRON, Wis. (AP) -- A man accused of kidnapping a 13-year-old Wisconsin girl and killing her parents has been ordered to stand trial after waiving his right to a preliminary hearing.

Twenty-one-year-old Jake Patterson gave brief answers to the judge Wednesday. He acknowledged he was giving up his right to a hearing at which prosecutors would have had to show they had enough evidence to warrant a trial. The judge then set arraignment for March 27.

As Patterson was leaving the courtroom, he nodded at his father and said, ``I love you.'' His father responded, ``I love you.''

Jake Patterson is accused of killing James and Denise Closs on Oct. 15 and kidnapping their daughter, Jayme Closs, from their Barron home. Jayme escaped on Jan. 10.