Man Shot By Minneapolis Police at City Hall Pleads Guilty

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ Prosecutors have reached a plea deal with a 19-year-old man who was shot by Minneapolis officers after he brandished a knife in a police interrogation room in December.

Marcus Fischer pleaded guilty Wednesday to two counts of assault for moving toward officers with a knife he had smuggled into the room at City Hall.

Authorities say Fischer began harming himself with a large folding knife hidden in his waistband. Officers shot Fischer after trying to subdue him.

Fischer also admitted to shooting a man in the chest during an earlier gun sale in northeast Minneapolis that he was being questioned about.

Fischer is expected to receive a six-year prison sentence next Tuesday.