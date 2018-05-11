Man Sentenced For Avon Bar Assault
ST. CLOUD -- A Stearns County judge has sentenced a Minnetonka man in his assault and criminal sexual conduct case.
Forty-year-old Corey Heinen will serve 30 days in jail after pleading guilty to 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon non-firearm and 5th-degree criminal sexual conduct. A 2nd-degree assault charge involving a gun and a misdemeanor assault charge were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
As part of his sentence, Heinen must also abstain from alcohol and any mood-altering chemicals for seven years, complete a sex offender program and is prohibited from having any guns.
Heinen was arrested last June for sexually assaulting a woman and pointing a gun at another man outside the Lion's Den bar in Avon.
According to the criminal complaint, Heinen was groping a woman in the groin and breast area over her clothing while inside the bar. The woman asked for help, at which time another man intervened. Records show Heinen then grabbed a beer bottle and hit the man in the head, before slapping the woman in the face. A second man came to help and removed Heinen from the bar. Once outside, Heinen was accused of grabbing a gun and pointing it at the man's face. The man was able to disarm Heinen, who then left the bar.
Police later found Heinen at his parents' house and arrested him. The gun was located outside the bar.