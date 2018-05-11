Man Sentenced For Avon Bar Assault

ST. CLOUD -- A Stearns County judge has sentenced a Minnetonka man in his assault and criminal sexual conduct case.

Forty-year-old Corey Heinen will serve 30 days in jail after pleading guilty to 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon non-firearm and 5th-degree criminal sexual conduct. A 2nd-degree assault charge involving a gun and a misdemeanor assault charge were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.

As part of his sentence, Heinen must also abstain from alcohol and any mood-altering chemicals for seven years, complete a sex offender program and is prohibited from having any guns.

Heinen was arrested last June for sexually assaulting a woman and pointing a gun at another man outside the Lion's Den bar in Avon.

According to the criminal complaint, Heinen was groping a woman in the groin and breast area over her clothing while inside the bar. The woman asked for help, at which time another man intervened. Records show Heinen then grabbed a beer bottle and hit the man in the head, before slapping the woman in the face. A second man came to help and removed Heinen from the bar. Once outside, Heinen was accused of grabbing a gun and pointing it at the man's face. The man was able to disarm Heinen, who then left the bar.