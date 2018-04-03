Man Rescued From Garbage Truck After Dumpster Incident

ST. CLOUD -- A person had to be rescued from the back of a garbage truck early this morning.

St. Cloud Fire crews were called out to the 300 block of 5th Avenue Southeast at 4:30 a.m. A fire department spokesman says the driver of a Waste Management truck saw the person on a camera used to monitor the hopper.

The person had been inside the dumpster when the driver was making their rounds and emptied the container.

The fire department used a ladder to get at the person and free them from the truck. There were no injuries.

It's the second time in a matter of months that a person had to be rescued from the back of a garbage truck in St. Cloud. Back in January, a person was being compacted when they yelled for help.

That incident was in the 800 block of St. Germain Street. The man appeared to have been sleeping in the dumpster when it was emptied. There were only minor injuries in that incident.