Man Rescued After Being Stranded in Ravine in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Police in Duluth say a man has been rescued after being stranded for days in a remote area near the Superior Hiking Trail.

Officials were called Monday afternoon to an area near the trail and the Lake Superior Zoo about a person needing medical assistance.

Fire crews rescued the 36-year-old man from the ravine. Police believe he may have been there for three to four days.

Assistant Fire Chief Clinton Reff says the victim has hypothermia, but is in stable condition.

Reff said the man had been lying outside of his vehicle and was exposed to the weather.

Police say the man is hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries. Police don't know how he got into the ravine.