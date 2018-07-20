Man Pleads Guilty to Memorial Day Weekend Domestic Assault

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man has pleaded guilty to felony domestic assault after beating and choking a woman over the Memorial Day weekend.

Police were called to the Walmart store in Sauk Centre on Memorial Day for a domestic assault report. According to the criminal complaint filed in Stearns County District Court, a woman had notified a friend that she was hiding in the bathroom after being repeatedly beaten and choked at a home in Spring Hill.

The woman told police an argument with 32-year-old Scott Schaefer-Bonovsky started Friday, May 25th and continued into Saturday morning. When the argument escalated, Schaefer-Bonovsky said he should "rock her" to get the respect he deserved, then punched her on both sides of her head, slapped her across the face and began choking her. When Schaefer-Bonovsky released his grip, the woman said he punched her in the eye.

Records show after the assault Schaefer-Bonovsky was apologetic and said he didn't remember most of the assault.

On Monday, May 28th, the woman woke up to find Schaefer-Bonovsky was mad because he had checked her phone and saw she had cleared her call history. He is accused of choking her again.

Later, the woman was able to convince Schaefer-Bonovsky to go with her to Walmart. While at the store, she went into the bathroom and texted a friend to call the police.

Schaefer-Bonovsky has felony convictions for felony domestic assault and violation of a no-contact order from Benton County in 2012.