Man Pleads Guilty to Making Threats

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man has pleaded guilty to felony charges involving a weapon.

Thirty-four-year-old Robert Maloney Jr. has pleaded guilty to two counts of terroristic threats with a reckless disregard.

Police were called to a home along Clearwater Road in October 2017 on a gun complaint. A man told officers he had been staying with Maloney for the last week. The man and his girlfriend were sleeping when Maloney came into the house and was yelling for the couple to get out of his house. The victim said Maloney pointed a handgun at his face and threatened to kill him. He also pointed a large knife in a sheath at the woman and said they needed to leave.

Later that day two St. Cloud Police officers were staked out in a north St. Cloud gas station parking lot when Maloney drove up to their car and blocked them in. The Officers say he quickly got out of the car and started coming at them in an aggressive manner. Maloney was also carrying a machete in his hand and made a comment about having a gun. Police were able to subdue Maloney and arrest him. They recovered the machete and a replica handgun.

A mental competency exam was ordered in December and Maloney was recently found competent to face the charges against him.