Man Pleads Guilty to Kidnapping Woman

STILLWATER (AP) - A Minnesota man accused of trying to abduct a stranger has pleaded guilty to criminal charges just as his trial was about to begin.

Thirty-four-year-old Michael Harker of Scandia entered the plea to kidnapping and false imprisonment Monday in Washington County.

Harker is accused of trying to abduct a random woman in Willernie last April. Authorities say the woman was standing near her car when Harker grabbed her by the hair and dragged her toward his van. The victim was able to break free after a passer-by heard her screaming.

The attempted abduction was caught on a business security camera. Authorities located the van and apprehended Harker. He faces eight to 10 years in prison when he's sentenced in January.