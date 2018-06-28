Man Pleads Guilty in Melrose Traffic Stop Involving Gun and Drugs

ST. CLOUD -- A Maryland man pleaded guilty to a charge of carrying a gun while in possession of a large amount of drugs.

Twenty-four-year-old Sankung Bayo was caught speeding by the Minnesota State Patrol last June on I-94 through Melrose. When the trooper approached the car, he noticed three others inside. All four occupants in the car had bloodshot eyes.

A search of Bayo's car turned up about 40 one-pound bags of marijuana, several pills, a rifle and handgun.