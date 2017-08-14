Man Pleads Guilty in Fork Attack

ST. CLOUD -- A homeless man who was accused of stabbing two people with a fork at a St. Cloud shelter in April has pleaded guilty.

Thirty-six-year-old Christopher Cox pleaded guilty to a felony count of 3rd degree assault-substantial bodily harm and 5th degree assault. In exchange for the guilty plea, two other assault with a dangerous weapon charges were dropped.

St. Cloud police responded to a report of an assault at the Place of Hope at 511 9th Avenue North on April 28th.

Police say Cox had an argument with a 56 year-old man from St. Cloud regarding Cox not being allowed inside the Place of Hope. During the argument, Cox struck the victim twice in the face with a fork, causing minor injuries. A volunteer at the shelter, a 35-year-old man, tried to intervene and restrain Cox but he was also attacked with the fork and received minor injuries.

Cox will be sentenced October 12th.