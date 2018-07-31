Man Killed in Northern Minnesota Dirt Bike Crash

PINE RIVER -- A Minneapolis man is dead after two dirt bike motorcycles collided on a northern Minnesota trail.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office says emergency personnel were called out to the Foot Hills State Forest near Pine River at around 6:20 p.m. Friday.

Authorities say 24-year-old Jackson Snidarich was heading north on the Bull Moose Trail when he rounded a corner, started to slide and collided with a southbound bike driven by 32-year-old Beau Pearcy of Rice.

Lifesaving efforts on Snidarich were performed but he died at the scene. Pearcy was not hurt.

The sheriff's office says both men were wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.