Man Indicted for Snowmobile Crash That Killed 8-year-old Boy

CHISAGO CITY, Minn. (AP) _ A Chisago County grand jury has indicted a man accused of driving a snowmobile on Chisago Lake that struck and killed an 8-year-old boy who was preparing to go ice fishing with his family.

Forty-five-year-old Eric Coleman , of Chisago City, is charged with third-degree murder, criminal vehicular homicide, criminal vehicular operation and drunken driving in connection with the Jan. 26 incident.

The crash killed Alan Geisenkoetter Jr . and injured his father, Alan Geisenkoetter Sr.

Prosecutors say Coleman's blood-alcohol level was measured at .165 three hours after the crash. That is more than twice the legal limit.

The murder charge carries a maximum sentence of more than 12 years in prison.