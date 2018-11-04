Man Hurt in Tractor Accident, Hospitalized

ALBANY-- One man is hurt after a farm accident that took place Friday night. The incident happened near Albany around 5:30 p.m.

The Stearns County Sheriff’s Office says 60-year-old Dale Zimmer of Albany was operating a grinder/mixer when his pant leg got caught on the power take-off shaft of the tractor.

His adult daughter was present and immediately called 911. Rescue personnel were able to free Zimmer from the equipment.

He was transported to the St. Cloud Hospital with significant injury to his leg.