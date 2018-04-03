Man Hurt in St. Paul Crash Has Died, Driver Charged

ST. PAUL (AP) -- Criminal charges may be upgraded for a man accused in a St. Paul car crash now that a passenger in the vehicle has died.

Police say Deshawn Lloyd Perry died Monday on his 21st birthday. He had been in critical condition at Regions Hospital following Friday's crash that also injured three other passengers.

Twenty-two-year-old Kanyi Lee Williams is charged with four counts of criminal vehicular operation. A complaint says Williams told police he had several mixed drinks before crashing into a pole in St. Paul.

A judge in Ramsey County has set bail at $75,000. Court records do not list a defense attorney.