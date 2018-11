SWANVILLE -- A man was shot in a hunting accident over the weekend. The Todd County Sheriff's Office says it happened just after 5:30 p.m. on Saturday near Swanville.

Dustin VanNorman suffered a gunshot wound to his lower body from a boy that was hunting on the same property.

VanNorman was taken by friends to Long Prairie Hospital and was later taken by ambulance to St. Cloud Hospital.