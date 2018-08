ST. WENDEL TOWNSHIP -- An Elk River man is hurt after crashing his dirt bike motorcycle near St. Joseph Wednesday night.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office was called out to private property along County Road 3 in St. Wendel Township at 8:15 p.m.

Sheriff's officials say 51-year-old David Niemi was riding with friends on a motocross track when he hit a soft patch and crashed. He was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.