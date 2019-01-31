Man Hurt in Crash With Semi Near Avon

Minnesota State Patrol

AVON -- An Ohio man was hurt when his car was struck by a semi on Interstate 94 Thursday. The crash happened along eastbound I-94 near Avon around 5:15 a.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 51-year-old Daryl Winesett of Camden, Ohio was stopped partially in the traffic lane when his car was hit. Winesett was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi, 58-year-old Richard Donaldson of Burton, Michigan was not hurt.

The patrol did not indicate why Winesett had stopped along the roadside.

Filed Under: i-94 crash, semi- crash
Categories: St. Cloud News
