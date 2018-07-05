Man Hurt In Crash While Swerving to Avoid Deer

LONG PRAIRIE -- One man was hurt in a single-vehicle crash in Todd County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 4:00 a.m. Thursday on Highway 27 south of Long Prairie.

Twenty-three-year-old Kelvin Upia (unknown address) was driving east when a deer ran out in front of the vehicle. Upia tried to swerve to miss the deer and lost control. The SUV went through a ditch and came to a rest in a creek.