Man Hurt in Crash in Meeker County

LITCHFIELD -- A man was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Meeker County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just after 7:30 p.m. Wednesday on Highway 22 in Litchfield.

A car driven by 23-year-old Travis Geesey of Dassel was going north when his vehicle crossed the center line and hit a semi that was traveling south. Geesey was taken to Meeker Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.