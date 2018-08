SAUK CENTRE -- A man was hurt in an ATV crash up in Todd County.

The Sheriff's Office says it happened at about 9:00 p.m. Sunday on Akela Drive, north of Sauk Centre.

Russell Beilke was heading south when the ATV left the road and crashed into some trees.

He was taken to Sauk Centre Hospital and then airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital.

The crash is under investigation.