Man Hit by Train in Sherburne County Identified

HAVEN -- Authorities have released the name of the man who died Tuesday after being hit by a train in Sherburne County.

The man has been identified as 35-year-old Matthew Delong of Sartell.

Sheriff Joel Brott says at about 2:15 p.m. Delong drove his vehicle into a power pole near the intersection of Highway 10 and 42nd Street Southeast.

He then got out of the vehicle and laid on the train tracks where he was hit by a train.

The incident caused traffic delays on Highway 10 while crews responded to the scene.