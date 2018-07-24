Man Gets Jail, Probation for Nebraska Crash That Killed Six

OGALLALA, Neb. (AP) -- A Florida truck driver has been given 180 days in jail and two years of probation for a western Nebraska crash that killed six people, including a family of five from Minnesota.

Keith County District Court records say 55-year-old Tony Weekly , of Baker, Florida, was sentenced Friday in Ogallala. He'd pleaded no contest to six counts of vehicular homicide and one of reckless driving. He was credited for 30 days served.

Investigators say Weekly was distracted July 31, 2016, and didn't slow down in an Interstate 80 construction zone near Brule, smashing into the back of a minivan. Inside were Jamison and Kathryne Pals , of St. Paul, and their three children, ages 3 years, 21/2 and 23 months.

Another man injured in the crash, Terry Sullivan , of Denver, died later.