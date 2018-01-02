Man Found Dead, Exposed to Cold in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) _ St. Paul police are investigating the death of a man whose body was found outdoors on New Year's Day in frigid weather.

Police spokesman Sgt. Mike Ernster says officers were called late Monday morning to the Summit-University neighborhood for an unresponsive man. The St. Paul Fire Department also responded and pronounced the man dead.

Ernster tells reporters the man was found outside ``exposed to the conditions.''

Lori Hedican, chief investigator for the Ramsey County medical examiner's office, says the man's autopsy will be delayed until Wednesday due to ``exposure.''

The name of the man and his cause of death are under investigation.