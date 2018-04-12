Man Fatally Shot By Deputy in Lake Elmo

LAKE ELMO, Minn. (AP) _ Authorities say a Washington County sheriff's deputy has fatally shot an armed man in Lake Elmo.

Sheriff's officials say deputies responded to a report of a man armed with a handgun who was making suicidal threats near an intersection in Lake Elmo shortly after midnight Thursday.

Deputies tried to talk with the man and at some point fired non-lethal ammunition. Sheriff's Chief Deputy Brian Mueller says later one deputy fired his gun and shot the man.

The man was taken to Regions Hospital where he was pronounced dead. Mueller declined to provide details on why the man was shot. He says the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is handling the investigation.