Man Extricated From Vehicle After Stearns County Crash

COLLEGEVILLE -- A man had to be extricated from his vehicle after rolling it early Thursday morning. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says it happened at about 1:15 a.m. on County Road 50, near Fruit Farm Road, in Collegeville Township.

Thirty-four-year-old Edwin Nelson of Watkins was driving south when his vehicle left the road in a curve, hit a driveway approach, and then hit some trees on the other side of the driveway. The vehicle came to a rest between some trees and a power pole.

County Road 50 was shut down during the extrication.

Nelson was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.