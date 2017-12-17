Man Dies of Suspected CO Poisoning in NE Minnesota Cabin

SAGINAW (AP) _ A northeastern Minnesota man has died of suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in a cabin.

St. Louis County sheriff's authorities say their office responded Saturday afternoon to a report of an unresponsive male in the Saginaw area. Authorities arrived and found the body of 46-year-old Stanley Skare of Saginaw. Skare's dog also was found dead inside the cabin.

Authorities say Skare and his dog apparently died of carbon monoxide poisoning. The source likely was a generator running inside of the cabin.

The Midwest Medical Examiner's office will determine the exact cause of death.