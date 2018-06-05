Delano Man Dies in Utah After 60-Foot Fall While Rappelling

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) _ Authorities say a Minnesota man died after falling 60 feet while rappelling down a cliff in southern Utah.

The Grand County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Tuesday that 33-year-old Scott Henning was hiking with a friend near the tourist town of Moab when the accident occurred Monday evening.

Henning was rappelling down a cliff in Moonflower Canyon when he had a problem with the rope and fell.

A helicopter flew emergency personnel to the area but Henning died at the scene.