Man Dies Following Grocery Store Fight in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- A man with a long criminal history is behind bars for a fatal fight that began in a Minneapolis grocery store.

Authorities say officers were called to Cub Foods about 11 p.m. Tuesday because two men were fighting. Police found one of the men on the ground with a head wound outside the store. He was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center where he died.

Officers found the other man a short time later at a home nearby and arrested him. The 56-year-old suspect has dozens of convictions on his record, including assault and criminal sexual conduct.

The victim has not yet been identified. Police haven't revealed what started the fight.